Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood Bhai Special: Akshay Kumar and Mission Mangal team have fun during promotions

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Mission Mangal along with Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari. The movie is set to release on August 15, 2019. During the promotions of the movie, the entire cast was seen in a fun mood as they play games and enjoy each other's company. Akshay Kumar will be seen in many movies like Good News, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Panday. Watch the video to know how celebrities are having fun.

Also, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez had her birthday on August 11, 2019. Watch how the actress celebrated her birthday with her friends on the cruise.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna dances on Wakhra Swag on the streets of Bulgaria

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click here for Latest Lifestyle Updates