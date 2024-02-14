'Your hard work is yours': Burglars return National Awards stolen from director Manikandan's house in Madurai

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Burglars return awards stolen from Manikandan's house

An unusual incident featured a daring group of burglars who raided the home of acclaimed Tamil director Manikandan. The filmmaker's ancestral residence in Usilampatti, Madurai, was targeted by these intruders, resulting in the theft of significant valuables including two National Film Award medals. And now guess what? Recently, in a surprising turn of events, a surreal twist took place in which the thieves have returned a portion of their ill-gotten gains, the filmmaker's prestigious awards.

The burglars left behind a plastic bag containing the stolen medals, along with an apology note, just outside the gate of the director's house, merely two days after the break-in. The note, originally inscribed in Tamil, read, “Sir, please forgive us. Your hard work is yours,” according to a report by Deccan Herald. Besides the awards, the report stated that nearly 15 sovereigns of gold, Rs 1 lakh in cash, and various other valuables were discovered missing from the house.

This all happened when Manikandan, who resides with his faithful canine companion, was absent from his home in Chennai at the time of the burglary. The theft came to light when a couple of the director's friends visited the residence to feed his pet dog.

Offering further insights into the incident, Usilampatti Deputy Superintendent of Police, C. Nallu, told to The Hindu, “When one of his employees, Naresh, returned home on Sunday night from the cinema theatre, he found the plastic bag hanging on the gate."

Regarding the return of the awards, the officer remarked, “The valuables are yet to be recovered. But it has come to our notice that the awards have been returned.” He further stated that a formal case has been lodged, and investigative efforts are currently underway.

About Manikandan's Work Front

Manikandan, a luminary in the Tamil film industry renowned for his directorial and cinematographic prowess, garnered widespread acclaim for his films 'Kaaka Muttai' and 'Kadaisi Vivasaayi,' both of which earned him prestigious National Film Awards. 'Kaaka Muttai' clinched the National Film Award for Best Children's Film in 2015, while 'Kadaisi Vivasaayi' secured the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony in 2023.

The filmmaker's illustrious portfolio also boasts notable projects such as 'Kuttrame Thandanai' and 'Aandavan Kattalai,' reflecting his versatility and creative depth. His latest endeavour is a captivating web series for Disney+Hotstar featuring the talented actor Vijay Sethupathi.

