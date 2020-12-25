Year ender 2020: Prabhas, Rashmika Mandanna, Mahesh Babu, Undisputed stars of South Film Industry

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URSTRULYMAHESH,NAYANTHARAAA Year ender 2020: Undisputed stars of south film industry

There is no denying the fact that the southern film industry continues to inspire Bollywood. Their larger-than-life setting with a dash of action, colorful costumes, and intense social and family drama has always influenced Bollywood directors. The southern film industry is loaded with talented people in all spheres, from directors to actors.

As 2020, comes to an end we would like to go down memory lane and appreciate the southern stars for their outstanding performances. Here's a list of actors who continue to climb higher on the ladder of success due to their massive popularity and undisputed talent.

Prabhas

Baahubali star Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema, Prabhas has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list three times since 2015 based on his income and popularity.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses in South India. Her fans popularly call her "Lady Superstar". She made her debut in 2003 in a Malayalam film and since then, there was no looking back for this beauty. She also starred in movies like "Chandramukhi" (2005), "Adhurs" (2010), "Raja Rani" (2013), "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan" (20150, "PuthiyaNiyamam" (2016), etc. Her performance in Bapu's "Sri Rama Rajyam" (2011) as Sita won her a Nandi Award and Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu first appeared in the 1979 film Needa when he was four years old. He is one of the most popular faces of the south film industry on social media. In 2006, he portrayed the role of a gangster in the Puri Jagannadh-directed action-thriller Pokiri. The film became the highest-grossing Telugu film of all time, and according to Vogue India, cemented Babu's reputation as a "superstar".

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna one of the highly paid actresses in South India after delivering some super hit blockbusters like "Geetha Govindam" (Telugu), "Kirik Party" (Kannada), "Dear Comrade" (Telugu) to name a few. Rashmika has been given the title of "Karnataka's Official Crush".

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati made his acting debut with the Telugu blockbuster Leader, for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South. He later starred as the main antagonist in the Telugu film Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), which recorded the second-highest gross opening for an Indian film. In 2017, Rana later reprised his role as Bhallaldeva in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Tamannah Bhatia

Tamannah is established as a leading contemporary actress in Tamil cinema and Telugu cinema. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema. She has acted in nearly 65 films in three languages. Her projects include successful films like Ayan, Paiyaa, Siruthai, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Vijay

Referred to by fans and media as "Thalapathy" (commander), Vijay is the highest-paid actor in Tamil cinema. He has been included seven times in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, based on the earnings of Indian celebrities. Vijay has a significant following globally.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty is known as the 'Lady Super Star' of south Indian films and one of the leading actresses of Telugu cinema. She is the highest-paid actress in South Indian Cinema with the Baahubali series to her name.

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is an Indian actor who works predominantly in Tamil cinema. Ajith played an antihero in Mankatha (2011), which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal is a popular South Indian actress who has dominance in Telugu and Tamil industries. It was her Telugu film "Chandamama" that made her an instant sensation in Tollywood and from there, she made it to the A-lister club. Kajal is also the first South Indian actress to have a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

Mohanlal

Mohanlal has had a prolific career spanning over four decades, during which he has acted in more than 340 films. The Government of India honored him with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor in 2001, and Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honor in 2019, for his contributions to the arts.