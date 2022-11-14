Yashoda Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film is phenomenal over the weekend

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yashoda Box Office Collection

Yashoda Box Office Collections Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the limelight for various reasons. Not only her latest film has got people talking but also her revelations about suffering from an autoimmune disease caught the interest of the audience. More and more people want to know how the actress performed with her condition. On it's opening weekend, the film managed to earn over Rs 10 crore.

Yashoda Box Office Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film 'Yashoda' is one of the most anticipated titles of the month. The film had a decent opening and raked in Rs 3.06 crores on its opening day. Saturday saw a slight jump with the film registering over Rs 3.64 crore. As for Sunday, on the third day, according to reports, the film has managed to do a business of Rs 3.50 crores. With this, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 10.20 crore.

About Yashoda

In the movie, Samantha plays a surrogate mother, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. She enrols on Eva, a company that's helping people fulfill their dreams of becoming parents through surrogacy. However, the route to embracing parenthood comes with a lot of challenges.

Yashoda is a multi-lingual film, shot in Tamil and Telugu, Yashoda will be dubbed and released in three additional languages - Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, making the broadest pan-India release for a female-led film. Apart from Samantha, popular actresses Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others play crucial roles. With Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor, Yashoda is leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience. Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies.

