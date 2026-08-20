Yash's Toxic gets a stricter UK rating than Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar ahead of release

New Delhi:

Yash's much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has received its UK certification from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been given high ratings for violence and injury detail, with its classification indicating several intense scenes.

The certification comes ahead of Toxic's theatrical release on August 26. The film was initially set to release on March 19, clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge; however, it got postponed.

Toxic receives an 18 rating in the UK for violence and intense scenes

According to the BBFC listing, Toxic has received a 5/5 rating for violence, sex and injury detail. Threat and horror, language, drugs, sexual violence and sexual threat, and suicide and self-harm have each received a 4/5 rating.

Notably, the film's UK runtime is listed as 191 minutes and 41 seconds. Take a look at the BBFC's certification listing below:

(Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE/BBFC.CO.UK)Screengrab taken from the official website of the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

Toxic features disturbing injury details

The BBFC also highlighted several disturbing visuals in the film. Its listing mentions strong images of corpses, severed body parts, bleeding wounds and pools of blood following violent scenes. The certification also refers to an upsetting sequence that implies child sexual abuse. Alongside this, the film contains strong language and scenes involving drug misuse.

With its UK certification now in place, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to arrive in theatres on August 26.

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