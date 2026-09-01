Yash's Toxic Day 6 box office collection is out; here's how much the film earned on its first Monday

Yash's Toxic has continued its box office run, although the film saw a sharp drop in collections on Day 6. For the unversed, Geetu Mohandas has directed Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which features Yash in the lead role. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh in key roles.

Toxic Day 6 box office collection

Yash's Toxic earned Rs 7.65 crore in India net on Monday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 221.75 crore. The film recorded 13,400 shows on Day 6 with an occupancy of 17.1%. The latest figures also show that Yash's film has collected Rs 265.00 crore in India gross so far.

Toxic had opened with Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1. Yash's film then collected Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3. It earned Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4 and Rs 23 crore on Day 5. The Day 6 collection of Rs 7.65 crore represents a 66.7% drop from the previous day's net collection of Rs 23 crore. Despite the Monday dip, the film has crossed the Rs 220 crore mark in India net.

Toxic worldwide box office collection

Yash's Toxic has also continued to add to its overseas total. The film collected Rs 2 crore overseas on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 39.25 crore. With its India gross at Rs 265.00 crore and overseas gross at Rs 39.25 crore, Toxic has now recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 304.25 crore.

Will there be a Toxic Part 2?

[Spoiler alert] A sequel to Toxic does not appear very likely based on how the film ends. Yash plays a double role in the film, with the trailer already revealing that one of his characters appears in a younger avatar as his son, Ticket.

This has sparked questions about whether Ticket could take the story ahead in a potential Toxic Part 2. However, there is no clear indication of a sequel at present. Neither Yash nor the makers have hinted that the story will continue with another instalment.

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