Yash shares Diwali moments with children in Ravana avatar, expresses gratitude for fans' love

Actor Yash, who was recently seen as Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, gave fans a glimpse of his Diwali celebrations with his family by sharing a series of pictures on social media. The Kannada actor celebrated the festival with his wife, Radhika Pandit, and their children, daughter Ayra and son Yatharv.

Yash shares Diwali moments with children in Ravana avatar

Yash's post captured some fun family moments. In one of the photos, Yash posed with his wife and children, while another showed him dressed in his full Ravana costume. The highlight was a selfie in which Ayra and Yatharv were seen copying their father's fierce expression as the antagonist.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Yash wished his fans on the occasion of Diwali and thanked them for their continued support. He wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Deepavali. Thank you for the love" (sic). Take a look:

Celebs react to Yash's post

Director Nitesh Tiwari also reacted to the post, leaving a series of red heart emojis in the comments section. Celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria, Bhumi Pednekar, Sobhita Dhulipala and others have also reacted to the post with a like. The pictures gave fans a glimpse of Yash's festive celebrations with his family.

For the unversed, Yash married actress Radhika Pandit on December 9, 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ayra, on December 2, 2018, followed by their son, Yatharv, on October 30, 2019.

Ramayana: Cast and crew details

The epic film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend features a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva, Faisal Malik, Kajal Aggarwal, Sheeba Chaddha and Shobana, among others. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's production banner, Monster Mind Creations.

Ramayana box office collection: India and worldwide

At the box office, Ramayana, which hit worldwide theatres on November 5, has collected Rs 346.35 crore net in India and earned Rs 413.90 crore gross within five days of its release. Its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 673.90 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

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