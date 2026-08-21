Yash's Toxic to hold grand pre-release event in Hyderabad ahead of release, entire cast to mark presence

New Delhi:

The release of the film Toxic is drawing near, and the makers have just made a new announcement regarding it. A pre-release event will be held in Hyderabad before the film hits theatres. This will mark the production team's final promotional activity for the movie.

Where will the pre-release event take place?

The pre-release event for the film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is scheduled for August 22. It will be held at Malla Reddy University in Hyderabad, starting at 5 pm. This event will conclude the film's promotional campaign, which has been ongoing for months. At the pre-release gathering, the cast, crew and fans will come together ahead of its theatrical release.

The pre-release event will be significant

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Toxic. After the release date was postponed several times, the makers are finally set to bring the film to theatres. Consequently, the promotional campaign has been running for a long time.

The upcoming event on August 22 holds great importance for the film. Arrangements regarding security and the venue are currently being finalised to ensure smooth operations and effective crowd control.

When will Toxic be released?

Toxic is set to release in theatres on August 26, 2026. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas. Its star-studded cast includes Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Sudev Nair, Balaji Manohar and Akshay Oberoi, alongside several international artists.

Toxic has also received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), indicating that the film is intended for adult audiences. The film is also expected to have a runtime of close to three hours, suggesting a substantial theatrical experience when it releases on August 26.

Yash's massive comeback on the big screens

Yash is returning to the big screen with Toxic nearly four years after the release of KGF: Chapter 2 in April 2022. The gap has added to the anticipation around his next release, particularly as Toxic marks his first theatrical outing since the KGF franchise. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also sees Yash take on a darker, more mature world, with the actor reportedly playing a dual role.

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