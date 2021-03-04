Yash's KGF 2 to Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, regional biggies go multilingual for better reach with new films

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Posters of KGF Chapter 2, Haathi Mere Saathi and RRR

Top superstars of regional cinema have a new formula to reach out to a pan-Indian audience. While earlier, films would be made in one language and then dubbed in other languages including Hindi, big names of regional cinema -- particularly the South -- are going for escalated production cost and shooting in multiple languages, sometimes even different co-actors to make in different markets.

In many cases, if a film is not getting made in a different language, then separate dubbing artistes are not being hired and the lead actor dubs for himself in every language that the film is slated to release in. The films are released in multiple languages on the same day, to gauge the impact across various markets.

Here is a list of upcoming films that have been, or are being, shot in languages more than one:

Haathi Mere Saathi

The Rana Dagubatti-starrer is set to hit theaters on March 26. While it is called Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi version, the film is called Kadaan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. While in Tamil and Telugu versions have actor Vishnu Vishal in the character of Singa, the Hindi version has actor Pulkit Samrat in the same character, but as Shankar.

KGF 2

This Kannada film, starring actor Yash is going to release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. While the film is made in Kannada, Yash, who plays the role of Rocky Bhai in the film, will be dubbing in Hindi for himself. For a pan-Indian impact, his antagonist Adheera is played by Sanjay Dutt, and the film also has Raveena Tandon in a vital role.

RRR

Bahubali maker SS Rajamouli's mega-ambitious Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) is being planned for a release in 10 languages -- nine Indian languages and English. The film unites Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and also casts Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, besides a smattering of international actors.

Muddy

Touted as India's first film on off-road car racing, Muddy will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is directed by Dr. Praghabal, was announced by Tamil star Vijay Sethupati last week, when he released the motion poster on February 20.

Liger

The much-awaited Bollywood debut of Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, Liger will be released in five languages. The film, which co-stars Ananya Pandey, can be viewed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.