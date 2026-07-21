Yash romances Tara Sutaria in Madhosh song from Toxic; Nayanthara and Kiara Advani feature in the track

New Delhi:

After Tabaahi, the makers of Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have released the film's second song, Madhosh. While the first track captured the intensity of passion, the latest song shifts focus to love's quieter moments.

Madhosh from Toxic out

Featuring Yash and Tara Sutaria, Madhosh offers a fresh glimpse into the relationship between Raya and Rebecca. The song showcases a softer side of Raya, revealing his playful nature while hinting at the emotional turmoil he continues to carry. The chemistry between the two actors forms the heart of the romantic track. Watch it here:

The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah, while Siddharth Basrur has lent his voice to all five language versions. As part of the film's pan-India release strategy, the song has different titles across languages. It is called Madhosh in Hindi, Manamohaka in Kannada, Manasaagadhe in Telugu, Thadumaarudheyyy in Tamil and MadhuMohini in Malayalam. The lyrics have been penned by Pramod Maravanthe, Arslan Nizami, Syed Murad Gilani, RamaJogaiah Sastry, Vignesh Shivan and Rajeev Govindan.

Tanishk Bagchi talks about Madhosh

Talking about the track, composer Tanishk Bagchi said, "Madhosh is incredibly close to our hearts since Arslan, Faheem and I have come together once again, and it's even more special because it's for a film as massive as Toxic. We also had the pleasure of collaborating with the immensely talented Siddharth Basrur, who brought so much depth to the song. The track beautifully captures the emotional journey of Raya and Rebecca’s characters, expressing love, longing, and the playful nuances of romance. We hope audiences connect with its heartfelt emotions as much as we enjoyed creating it."

Playback singer Siddharth Basrur also shared what the song means to him. He said, "Madhosh isn't just about heartbreak, it's about everything that's left unsaid between two people. There's longing and vulnerability running through the song, and I wanted the vocals to reflect that honesty rather than just the pain. It's emotional, but it also has a certain intensity that keeps building, which is what makes it such a special track for me."

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been shot in Kannada and English. The film will also release in dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and several other languages. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. It is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26, 2026.

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