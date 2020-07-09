Image Source : FILE IMAGE Fan-made trailer of Yash starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 goes viral. Seen yet?

After a stunning performance by Kannada actor Yash in 'KGF: Chapter 1,' his fans are eagerly waiting to see his Rocky Bhai avatar in 'KGF: Chapter 2.' Fans are eager to see a glimpse of the second part of the film and are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the second part. The excitement of the fans is such that they have themselves released various versions of the trailer of KGF: Chapter 2 on YouTube. Many fans have released the trailers online which is receiving appreciation in large numbers. The TRP of the first part was amazing during its satellite premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada channels. KGF: Chapter 1 also gained great reviews on the OTT platform which is the reason why the excitement for the sequel got doubled.

Actor Yash is also working hard to prepare for the release of 'KGF: Chapter 2' and which is why he has been training himself for over six months even for a ten-minute scene. Actor Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in a pivotal role alongside Yash in the lead role in 'KGF: Chapter 2' and will play the character of Adheera. Not just them, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon will also be a crucial part of the film.

Meanwhile, have a look at the fan-made trailers of 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' here:

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 earned mass popularity when it released in 2018. It shattered all box office records and fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel since then. The makers of the film had earlier revealed that the film will hit the screens on October 23. Meanwhile, have a look at the trailer of KGF Chapter 1 here:

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. Similar to Chapter 1, Chapter 2 will also release in four languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

