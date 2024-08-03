Follow us on Image Source : X/@SCARYSOUTHPAW Yamini Krishnamurti, Padma Vibhushan Bharatanatyam legend, dies at 84.

Yamini Krishnamurti, the celebrated Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer, died at the age of 84 at Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Saturday. She had been battling age-related issues and was in the ICU for the past seven months. "She was suffering from age-related issues and was in the ICU for the last seven months," Krishnamurti's manager and secretary, Ganesh, told PTI.

Legacy and accomplishments

Krishnamurti, born on December 20, 1940, in Madanapalli, Andhra Pradesh, started her dance training at Kalakshetra School of Dance in Chennai under Rukmini Devi Arundale. She also mastered Kuchipudi and Odissi, training under renowned gurus like Pankaj Charan Das and Kelucharan Mohapatra. She received the Padma Shri in 1968, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016, along the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1977.

Tributes and condolences

Prominent figures and institutions expressed their grief and paid tribute to Krishnamurti. Veteran dancer Rama Vaidyanathan highlighted her dedication and influence on Bharatanatyam, while former Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh described her as a "meteor in the sky" of Indian dance. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Sangeet Natak Akademi also conveyed their condolences.

"Bharatanatyam is not going to be the same without her. She was so focused and dedicated to classical dance. I am so fortunate to have been her first student, almost 40 years ago. She added the star quality to the dance form," Vaidyanathan told PTI.

"I remember once we were travelling by train. I was in the upper berth and she was in the lower berth. In the middle of the night, I woke up. Everyone was sleeping and I could see her sitting there in the darkness, composing something. She was doggedly and feverishly dedicated to Bharatanatyam," the 57-year-old said.

Condolences pour in for Bharatanatyam Legend

Meanwhile, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu were among the political leaders who expressed their condolences over the death of Bharatanatyam veteran Yamini Krishnamurti on Saturday.

Dattatreya remembers contributions

In a heartfelt statement, Governor Dattatreya recalled Yamini Krishnamurti’s significant contributions to classical dance and prayed for her soul’s peace.

Naidu highlights achievements

Chief Minister Naidu expressed deep grief, noting that Krishnamurti, born in Madanapalli, Andhra Pradesh, in 1940, served as the 'asthana narthaki' (resident dancer) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). He praised her for bringing international fame to Kuchipudi dance and acknowledged the irreplaceable void her passing leaves.

Union Minister’s tribute

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also paid tribute, highlighting her unforgettable contributions and her role in training many dancers through her dance school.

Final rites and memorial

Krishnamurti's body will be taken to her Yamini School of Dance in Hauz Khas for a final tribute, with funeral arrangements yet to be confirmed. She is survived by two sisters.

