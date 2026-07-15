Why was Vijay's Jana Nayagan delayed? Here's why the film releases after six months

New Delhi:

After a six-month wait, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Jana Nayagan has finally locked its theatrical release. Initially slated for a Pongal release on January 9, the film will now arrive in cinemas on July 23. The project faced multiple court summons after its original release date was announced and was later postponed, particularly ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. But why was the film postponed in the first place? Let's find out.

Why was Jana Nayagan postponed?

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, ahead of the Pongal festival and just months before the actor's electoral debut. The makers submitted the film to the CBFC on December 18, 2025, expecting the certification process to be completed within the usual timeframe. However, the clearance ended up taking several months.

Initially, the CBFC's examining committee suggested a few changes, which the makers carried out before resubmitting the film. The team was informed that the film was likely to receive a U/A certificate. However, the process hit a roadblock after a committee member raised objections, claiming that certain scenes could hurt public sentiments. Following the complaint, the certification was put on hold, and the makers were asked to present the film before the revising committee.

For the unversed, the film was also leaked online. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, and others have backed Vijay and the film's team.

Jana Nayagan receives 'A' certificate from censor board

According to PTI, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) directed the makers of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's Jana Nayagan to implement 12 changes before clearing the film with an 'A' certificate. Among the suggested modifications were muting or altering references to "TVK" and "New India", along with removing a scene that showed the Indian national flag falling to the ground.

Apart from dialogue changes, the board also asked the team to modify certain visuals and delete a few scenes. Originally slated for release on January 9, 2026, Jana Nayagan received its CBFC certificate after a seven-month delay. During this period, the film was also caught in a legal dispute and a piracy controversy.

What do we know about the cast of Jana Nayagan?

Jana Nayagan is produced under the banner of KVN Productions. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Gautham Vasudev in key roles.

Also read: Jana Nayagan row: Vijay knew film would face hurdles before release, says father SA Chandrasekhar