Why filmmaker Vishnu Mohan is suddenly trending: From Meppadiyan to Mohanlal's L367 Filmmaker Vishnu Mohan is trending after being announced as the director of L367, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s 367th film. Vishnu Mohan first gained national attention with Meppadiyan, which won him the National Award for Best Debut Director in 2023.

New Delhi:

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who continues to maintain an unusually steady run of film releases even decades into his career, has announced a new project tentatively titled L367. The film will mark the 367th outing of his long and illustrious career.

The project brings him together with filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, who won the National Award for Best Debut Director for Meppadiyan. Mohan hasn't stopped trending on social media ever since.

Mohanlal announces new film with Vishnu Mohan

On Republic Day 2026, Mohanlal announced a new film - this time, with filmmaker Vishnu Mohan. Tentatively titled L367, marking Mohanlal's 367th film, the announcement poster was also unveiled. The veteran actor wrote, "With immense joy, I announce my next project, #L367. I am truly delighted to collaborate with director Vishnu Mohan on this exciting venture, produced by Shri Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Looking forward to this new chapter and seeking all your love, blessings, and good wishes as we begin this beautiful journey together." Take a look:

All you need to know about Vishnu Mohan and L367

Vishnu Mohan won the National Award for Best Debut Director for Meppadiyan in 2023, starring Unni Mukundan. He has written the script of Mohanlal's L367 and will also direct the film. Mohanlal confirmed that the project will be produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, bringing together a seasoned star, an award-winning director, and an established production house for what is expected to be a significant addition to the actor’s already vast filmography.

Vishnu Mohan, Mohanlal's filmography

Vishnu Mohan made his debut as a director with Meppadiyan in 2022. In 2024, his second film, Kadha Innuvare, featuring an ensemble cast of Biju Menon, Mithila Devika, Nikhila Vimal, Siddique, Anusree, Anu Mohan, Hakkim Shahjahan, Renji Panicker, was released. His third film, L367, with Mohanlal, was announced on January 26.

As for Mohanlal, the actor will next be seen in Drishyam 3, once again be directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film will release in theatres on April 2.

Apart from this, Mohanlal will also feature in Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, alongside Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban. Yet another slate of his films include Khalifa with Prithviraj Sukumaran, and L366, which he started shooting for recently.

Also read: Patriot first look: Mohanlal and Mammootty spark buzz by sharing each other’s posters, tease major reveal