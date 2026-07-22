Why did Thalapathy Vijay stay silent on Jana Nayagan leak? Director H Vinoth breaks silence

New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay is gearing up for the release of Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth. The film marks Vijay's final acting project before his full-time transition into politics. Initially scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, the film was delayed due to certification issues. It later became embroiled in a piracy controversy. While several actors spoke out about the leak, Vijay chose not to comment on the issue. Now, during the film's promotions, director H Vinoth has explained why the actor-politician remained silent.

While interacting with the media in Chennai during promotions on Tuesday, Vinoth said the leak was a legal matter and had been handled through the proper channels. According to him, Vijay's intervention could have shifted the focus away from the issue itself and sparked unnecessary debate.

Why did Vijay stay silent on Jana Nayagan leak?

During the media interaction, H Vinoth was asked why Vijay had not made a public appeal after Jana Nayagan appeared online in high-definition quality months before its release. Reacting to the question, the director said, "Had Vijay given an appeal, it may have been said that there are so many problems in the country, including the farmers' issue. When he did not make an appeal on such matters, why was he doing it now? That could have become the criticism."

He further added, "I think Vijay sir did not involve himself because it may have deviated the matter and led to criticism." Vinoth also noted that Vijay was not serving as the Chief Minister when the film was leaked and had no real political influence at the time, adding, "He was not the Chief Minister then. These allegations are being made only for political mileage."

The director further responded to allegations that Jana Nayagan was intentionally leaked to benefit Thalapathy Vijay politically ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He said, "A film made on a budget of around Rs 400 crore cannot be leaked just like that. Even if such a conspiracy had existed, the authorities would have uncovered it within a matter of hours or days."

When is Jana Nayagan releasing?

For the unversed, Jana Nayagan is slated to hit theatres on July 23, 2026. The film locked its release date after nearly a seven-month delay. Last week, Vijay took to his social media handles to announce the film's release date with a poster. For the caption, the actor-politician simply wrote the hashtag, "#JanaNayaganFromJuly23. Take a look below:

Apart from Vijay, the film features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Gautham Vasudev in pivotal roles. The film has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

Also Read: Vijay's Jana Nayagan sees strong advance bookings despite over Rs 2,000 ticket prices in India