Why are Dhanush's political entry rumours back? Here's what the actor said

New Delhi:

Dhanush is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, July 28. The Tamil actor has been the newsmaker for the past two to three days. After his latest speech at an event, the actor has once again sparked speculation about a possible political debut. This time, it was his message to fans at a blood donation camp that got people talking.

What did Dhanush say that sparked his political entry rumours?

During his speech, Dhanush urged his supporters to use their collective strength for social welfare instead of limiting their association to film events. His remarks quickly caught attention online, with many linking them to the long-running buzz around his political ambitions. The rumours arose after Vijay contested the TN Assembly Elections in 2026 and is currently serving as the Chief Minister for the state. Fans also took to social media and wondered if Dhanush is preparing for his political debut.

Speaking at the event, Dhanush said, "So many people are gathered in one place. There’s a great power in this kind of unity. We need to give that unity a purpose. Beyond just audio launches and meetups, we need to engage in even more welfare activities. Understand the needs of the people in your area, the families living around you and help them in whatever way possible. Do whatever help you can for them. I need to feel even prouder of you. I believe you will do it."

Dhanush also spoke on National Film Awards and Raayan controversy

During the interaction, Dhanush also addressed the debate surrounding this year's National Film Awards. He admitted that there were "definitely better" Tamil films than Raayan in 2024, but asked people to look at the bigger picture.

The actor said it was a proud moment that a Tamil actor had won two National Awards in the same year and urged critics to celebrate that achievement as well.

Dhanush received a Special Mention for his performance in Captain Miller, while his directorial Raayan won the National Award for Best Tamil Film. While Captain Miller's recognition divided opinion online, Raayan's win also drew criticism, with many claiming other Tamil films deserved the honour.

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