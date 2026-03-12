Who was Hari Murali, former child artist and son of KU Murali, found dead at his house?

New Delhi:

Hari Murali has reportedly been found dead at his home in Annur, Payyannur. The news of his sudden demise has left the industry in deep shock. For the unversed, Hari Murali was the son of film actor KU Murali.

According to a report by Manorama Online, Hari Murali was 27 years old. However, the cause of his death has not been confirmed by his family. In this article, let's read about who he was and learn more about his work front.

Who was Hari Murali?

Hari Murali was an ex-Malayalam child artist. He started his acting career by appearing in Rasikan as a child artist. The 2004 Malayalam comedy thriller features Dileep, Murali Gopy and Samvrutha Sunil in the lead roles. It was directed by Lal Jose and written by Murali Gopy.

For the unversed, ex-Malayalam child artist Hari Murali's brother is Sree Murali, and he is also related to actors Ganapathy and Babu Annur.

Hari Murali's work front

After Rasikan, Hari Murali went on to appear as a child artist in several films, including Annan Thampi, Madambi, Don, Pattanathil Bhootham, and Ulakham Chuttum Valiban, among others directed by Anwar. Overall, he acted in around 10 to 15 films during that phase.

Apart from films, Hari Murali also appeared in nearly 40 television serials, including Kuttichathan and Kayamkulam Kochunni. After some time, he stepped away from acting to focus on his studies and other interests. Years later, he returned briefly with a small role in Amar Akbar Antony.

Although Hari Murali began his career in front of the camera and later moved away from acting. He then started working as a graphic designer in Ernakulam.

