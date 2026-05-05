Who is Saayoni Ghosh, actor and TMC leader, going viral after post on BJP's West Bengal win?

New Delhi:

Saayoni Ghosh has been one of the most talked-about faces during the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. She has stayed in the spotlight through the campaign, both for her political journey and for her remarks that keep drawing attention. Before politics, she built her identity in the Bengali film and television space. During TMC's ruling, Ghosh has served as a Member of Parliament and has also emerged as a visible campaigner for the All India Trinamool Congress during a tightly fought election.

After TMC lost the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 to BJP, Saayoni Ghosh took to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote a long note, 'humbly accepting' the fate decided by the voters in Bengal. As the note goes viral, take a look at her screen and public life.

Also read: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Result LIVE: Complete list of winners and leading candidates of BJP and TMC

Saayoni Ghosh's journey from Bengali screens to public life

Saayoni’s journey started in the entertainment industry. She first appeared in the telefilm Ichhe Dana and later had a brief role in Notobor Notout (2010). Over time, she became a familiar face with projects like Shotru, where she worked with Raj Chakraborty, and the daily serial Proloy Asche, where she played a journalist.

Her filmography includes titles like Kanamachi, Antaraal, Ekla Cholo, Amar Sahor, Bitnoon, Babar Naam Gandhiji, Meghnad Badh Rahasya, Byomkesh O Chiriyakhana, Aparajito, Dracula Sir and Rajkahini. Her body of work kept her visible and steadily built her public recall before she stepped into politics.

A quick rise in the Trinamool Congress

Saayoni Ghosh's political entry came in 2021, when she joined the Trinamool Congress. That same year, she contested from Asansol South in the Assembly elections but lost to the BJP’s Agnimitra Paul. But things moved quickly after that. By June 2021, she was made the president of the party’s youth wing. Then, in the 2024 general elections, she was fielded from Jadavpur - and this time, she won, marking a clear shift in her political trajectory.

What did Saayoni Ghosh say after TMC's loss?

After the election setback for TMC in West Bengal, Saayoni Ghosh reacted with a message that was both accepting and defiant. She wrote, "I humbly accept the mandate of the people of Bengal in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I thank the Maa Maati Manush of Bengal who stood beside us through thick and thin. While being committed to serving the people of Jadavpur Lok Sabha as an elected representative, with a mind without fear and with a head held high, I remain committed to my leader @mamataofficial and stand shoulder to shoulder with her to protect democracy and the united fabric of this great nation."

She continued, "We as a party have fought all odds tooth to nail, from central agencies harassing us to Silent Invisible Rigging, from financial blockade from the center to media trials, arrests, false cases so on and so forth. The fight here onwards only gets more intense & fierce. All India Trinamool congress will continue to fight the good fight to ensure the rights of the Maa Maati Manush of Bengal and the country (sic)." She concluded her note with the words: "Joy Bangla Jai Hind!"

BJP's first West Bengal chief minister will be sworn in on May 9, on the occasion of Rabindra Jayanti.

Also read: TMC's Saayoni Ghosh 'humbly accepts' Bengal mandate for BJP, says 'fight gets more intense'