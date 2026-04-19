Who is Parvathy Krishna, the Malayalam actress facing online criticism for her face yoga videos?

New Delhi:

Malayalam actress Parvathy Krishna, who is quite active on Instagram and regularly shares face yoga videos, has been facing online backlash over her tutorials. For the unversed, she has claimed in her videos that facial yoga can change facial structure through proper exercises and techniques.

However, this did not go down well with several users on social media, as they do not agree with her claims and are questioning her methods. They argue that there is no scientific evidence supporting such drastic facial changes through yoga alone, and consider her claims misleading. On Saturday, the actress responded to the online trolls in an Instagram video. Let's find out what she said about this.

Who is Parvathy Krishna, actress facing online criticism for her face yoga videos?

Born on April 9, 1994, Parvathy Krishna is a Malayalam actress and is known for films like Malik, Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham, and Varshangalkku Shesham. Apart from being an actor, she is a certified face yoga trainer. She made her acting debut with 2014 film Angel. Later, she appeared in several TV serials, including Ammanmanasam (2014), Eswaran Sakshiyayi (2015) and Rathri Mazha (2016).

What did Parvathy Krishna say in respond to online trolls?

As the online trolling escalated, Parvathy took to her Instagram account and responded. She stated that she is a certified face yoga expert and has helped several people through her practice. Her Instagram video has also received support from some users who back her claims.

One user commented, "Honestly, the way you’re handling this is so solid. Not everyone has the guts to stand up to online trolls, but you did and that says a lot about you. Don’t let their weird negativity get to you, it’s just noise. You’re doing your thing, staying real, and that’s what actually matters. Proud of you fr, we have got you always !!" Another wrote, "More power to you dear even i was thinking the same why only you were targeted as if u invented Face yoga pole !! Stay strong dear."

Parvathy captioned the video as, "This is the limit @faceyogabyparvathykrishna." Take a look below:

Parvathy Krishna's work front and social media presence

On the film front, Parvathy Krishna was last seen in Jay K's comedy drama Grrr... alongside Rajesh Madhavan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Kunchacko Boban. The film is available to stream on JioHotstar. Before this, she was featured in Vineeth Sreenivasan's film Varshangalkku Shesham opposite Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Nivin Pauly.

She has a following of 707K on Instagram, where she regularly updates her fans and followers about her professional and personal life.

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