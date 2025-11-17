Who is Meera Vasudevan, South actress who announced divorce from her third husband? South actress Meera Vasudevan, best known for her Malayalam debut opposite Mohanlal in Thanmathra, recently announced her divorce from her third husband, cinematographer Vipin. The couple married in May last year after meeting on the sets of Kudumbavilakku, but separated within a year.

New Delhi:

Popular South actress Meera Vasudevan has announced her divorce from her third husband, Vipin Puthiyankam. The duo, who got married in May 2024, frequently posted photos on social media. The news of their divorce comes as a shock to their followers.

Ever since Meera Vasudevan 'declared' the news of her divorce, she has been the talk of the town. Let's take a look at her personal and professional life.

Meera Vasudevan announces divorce from third husband

Meera Vasudevan took to her Instagram profile on November 16 and announced her divorce. The actor turned off the comments section of her post. She wrote, "I, Actress Meera Vasudevan, aka @officialmeeravasudevan , officially declare that I am now single since Aug 2025. I am at a most wonderful and peaceful phase of my life…. #focused #blessed #gratitude #meeravasudevan #actressmeeravasudevan #actormeeravasudevan (sic)." Take a look:

Meera Vasudevan's marriage to Vipin, her third husband, ended just a year after the couple tied the knot. The two got married in May last year in Coimbatore, after meeting on the sets of the daily soap Kudumbavilakku. What began as a professional collaboration slowly turned into a relationship. Vipin hails from Palakkad. He has worked as a cinematographer for several television soaps, including Kudumbavilakku, and has also shot multiple documentaries.

After the announcement, Meera removed all her photos and videos with Vipin from her social media accounts, including their wedding pictures.

Meera Vasudevan was previously married to John Kokken

Before marrying Vipin, Meera was married to actor John Kokken, with whom she shares a son, Ariha John. They were married for four years, from 2012-2016. Before John, she was married to Vishal Agarwal for five years, from 2005 to 2010.

Meera Vasudevan's career

Even as she deals with personal changes, Meera Vasudevan recently celebrated a major milestone - 25 years in the film and television industry. In April, she took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement, expressing gratitude for completing "25 years as an actress and artist".

Meera has acted in multiple languages. However, she earned immense love from her Malayali fans for her Malayalam film debut opposite Mohanlal in Blessy’s Thanmathra. She then went on to work in several Malayalam films, including Oruvan, Ekantham, Kaakki, and Pachamarathanalil, before transitioning into television serials. She has about 115 thousand followers on Instagram.

