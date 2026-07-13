Who is Mahesh Babu's nephew Siddharth Ghattamaneni, engaged to South Korean girlfriend Hyein Kim?

New Delhi:

The Ghattamaneni family has another reason to celebrate. Siddharth Ghattamaneni, the younger nephew of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, recently got engaged to his long-time South Korean girlfriend, Hyein Kim, also called Jinny, in a picturesque ceremony in Italy. While Siddharth has largely stayed away from the spotlight unlike several members of his famous family, his engagement has caught fans' attention after glimpses from the celebrations surfaced online.

Here's everything to know about the businessman and the latest addition to the Ghattamaneni family.

Namrata Shirodkar shares pictures from the celebrations

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar gave fans a glimpse into the intimate celebrations by sharing pictures from the engagement on Instagram.

Alongside the photos, she wrote, 'Let the celebrations begin... Wishing the beautiful couple, @sidgalla & @everywhere_aigoo endless love, happiness and a lifetime of making the most wonderful memories together. May this new chapter be everything you've dreamed of and more….'

Her post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film fraternity, who wished the couple a lifetime of happiness.

Who is Siddharth Ghattamaneni?

Siddharth Ghattamaneni is the younger son of the late Telugu actor and producer Ramesh Babu, who was Mahesh Babu's elder brother. While his elder brother Ashok Galla chose to follow the family's cinematic legacy and entered the film industry as an actor, Siddharth has preferred to keep a low profile.

Unlike other family members of the Ghattamaneni clan, he has stayed out of acting and public life altogether and chosen to pursue his career in the corporate world. While being a person who likes to keep himself private, Siddharth tends to attend significant family events and functions.

Destination engagement ceremony in Italy

Siddharth got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Hyein in an engagement ceremony held in Italy in presence of family and close friends. The couple looked chic in matching traditional attires as they marked this special day amid beautiful surroundings.

While Hyein prefers to live a private life, their engagement has caused excitement amongst fans, many of whom have sent congratulatory messages to them after pictures from the ceremony became viral over social networking sites. The family is all set to make arrangements for their wedding as well.

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