Who is Krishi Thapanda and why is she trending? A look at her movies and career

New Delhi:

Kannada actress Krishi Thapanda has been making headlines after her friend, Vaishak, allegedly died by suicide at her apartment in Bengaluru's RR Nagar on Thursday morning. The actress has been in the news ever since, with social media users trying to dig out every little detail about her filmography and the incident that occurred.

What happened at Krishi Thapanda's flat in Bengaluru?

According to the police, Vaishak was alone in the fourth-floor flat while Krishi was away. Before the incident, he reportedly called the actress and informed her about his intention to end his life.

Krishi immediately alerted Vaishak's family after receiving the call. They rushed to the apartment, where he was found dead. Police said both Krishi and Vaishak had keys to the flat. Initial reports suggest that Vaishak had been battling depression. His father is filing a complaint with the RR Nagar police, who are investigating the case.

Krishi Thapanda's journey to Kannada cinema

Krishi Thapanda is a Kannada actress and model who first came into the spotlight after winning the Miss Karnataka title in 2014. The win opened doors for her in the entertainment industry and marked the beginning of her journey in front of the camera.

Before becoming an actor, Krishi worked as an assistant manager at InterCall, a US-based audio conferencing company. Her career took a different turn when she was offered a role in Kahi while she was still working in the corporate sector.

Although Kahi was one of the first films she signed, Akira, released in 2016, became her first film to hit theatres. The romantic comedy introduced her to Kannada audiences and marked her debut on the big screen.

Krishi Thapanda's: Movies and television appearances

Over the years, Krishi has built a steady filmography with projects such as Kahi, Eradu Kanasu, and Kannadakkagi Ondannu Otthi. Kahi went on to receive critical acclaim and won the Karnataka State Award for Best Screenplay, making it one of the notable films in her career.

Apart from films, Krishi also made her mark on television. She participated in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5, which helped her reach a wider audience and further increased her popularity across Karnataka.

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