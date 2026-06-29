Who is Kayadu Lohar? Meet the actress cast opposite Suriya in Hombale Films' next

New Delhi:

Fresh from the success of his film Karuppu, Suriya has landed another major project. Hombale Films has officially announced its next ambitious cinematic venture, featuring Suriya in a pivotal role alongside actress Kayadu Lohar

Hombale Films has previously produced blockbusters such as KGF, Kantara and Salaar. The film’s technical crew includes Sai Abhyankar (music), SR Kathir (cinematography), K Kathir (production design) and Philomin Raj (editing).

Kicking off today

This new journey officially began today, June 29, 2026, with a grand Muhurat puja at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Chennai. The event was attended by the film's cast, crew members, and prominent figures from the film industry, marking the launch of what promises to be one of Indian cinema's biggest and most explosive projects.

Makers have kept everything under the wraps except for their cast. So let's know about Suriya's leading lady.

Who is Kayadu Lohar?

Kayadu Lohar is an actress and model of 25 years of age who has gradually made a mark in the South Indian films industry. She was born on April 11, 2000 and entered into the acting profession when she performed in the film Mugilpete in 2021 followed by other Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil films like Alluri, Pathonpatham Noottandu respectively, out of which the latter turned out to be her breakthrough film. She has graduated in commerce and came into limelight when she won the Everyuth Fresh Face competition. Although she maintains privacy regarding her personal life, she comes from a very humble family background.

Suriya's accolades

One of Indian cinema's most beloved and prominent stars, Suriya has captivated audiences with his powerful performances for over two decades. A recipient of two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards South, he has consistently struck a perfect balance between commercial success and critically acclaimed cinema. Additionally, as a producer, he has always championed meaningful storytelling.

About Hombale films

Established in 2012 by Vijay Kiragandur, Hombale Films has been established as one of India's top production companies, making many pan-India blockbusters. It became a national sensation with the release of the KGF series, followed by Kantara and Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, which combined made millions of crores at the global box office. The movie KGF: Chapter 2 alone made more than Rs 1,200 crore worldwide, whereas Kantara made a surprise by minting over Rs 400 crore worldwide with low budget. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is another blockbuster movie by Hombale Films, which made more than Rs 600 crore worldwide.

Coming to the future, there are many movies that have been planned by Hombale Films like Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, Kantara: Chapter 2, Mahavatar Parshuram and the latest addition is the movie featuring Suriya and directed by T J Gnanavel.

Also Read: Suriya reunites with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel for Hombale Films' next | Details