Devan Ekambaram's name is now drawing attention beyond the Tamil music industry. His composition Varuvaaiy has earned a Grammy nomination, making it the first Tamil song to achieve the distinction. For the singer and composer, who has spent years working across film music and independent projects, the recognition marks an important moment in a career that began in the late 1990s.

While his latest achievement has brought him into the spotlight, Ekambaram is not new to the music industry. He has worked with several well-known composers, sung for hundreds of films and gradually built a career that goes beyond playback singing.

Here's a look at his journey so far.

Who is Devan Ekambaram?

Devan Ekambaram is an Indian-American singer, composer, music producer and arranger. Although he is widely associated with Tamil cinema, his work extends to several other South Indian film industries.

His interest in music developed early, but he did not immediately take the conventional route into the entertainment industry. In 1995, while studying engineering at the University of Illinois, he travelled to India during his summer break. What was initially an opportunity to explore music eventually turned into the beginning of a professional career.

His association with AR Rahman

Ekambaram's early work included recording an EP in 1993 and releasing his debut album, Kamban Oru Kannile, in 1998. The album helped bring him to the attention of composer AR Rahman.

His big break came with the 1999 Tamil film Kadhalar Dhinam. Ekambaram made his playback singing debut with the soundtrack, lending his voice to Oh Maria. The song helped introduce him to Tamil film audiences and opened the door to more opportunities in playback singing.

Over the years, he went on to work with composers including Harris Jayaraj and Yuvan Shankar Raja. His voice has featured in more than 500 film soundtracks across different South Indian languages.

More than just a playback singer

Singing for films has been a significant part of Ekambaram's career, but he has also explored other areas of music. He has worked as a composer, arranger and producer, taking up projects that allow him to experiment beyond the demands of commercial cinema.

He made his feature-film composing debut with the 2010 Tamil film Bale Pandiya. His work has also included vocal arrangements for projects such as Jodhaa Akbar and Vaaranam Aayiram.

Ekambaram has been associated with international music projects too. His contributions as a vocalist and vocal arranger to Winds of Samsara and Divine Tides brought him closer to the global music scene. Both projects received Grammy recognition.

What is Varuvaaiy and why is it special?

Varuvaaiy is the project that has brought Ekambaram his latest recognition. The composition draws inspiration from a devotional poem by Subramania Bharati, fondly remembered as Bharathiyar. The celebrated Tamil poet and freedom fighter wrote the poem in devotion to Lord Krishna.

Ekambaram has composed and sung the track, which also features vocalist Subhiksha Rangarajan, popularly known as Susha. The song brings together elements of traditional Indian music and contemporary arrangements.

Its Grammy nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category is a significant achievement. With Varuvaaiy, Tamil music has received its first nomination at the Grammys, putting the language and its musical traditions before a much wider international audience.

The 69th Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place in February 2027. Regardless of the final result, the nomination adds another important chapter to Ekambaram's career, which has seen him move between film music, independent compositions and international collaborations.

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