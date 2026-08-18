Who is Bigg Boss 7 Malayalam winner Anumol's husband Bhuvanesh? All you need to know

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 winner Anumol has entered a new chapter in her life. The actor and television personality married Tamil actor and model Bhuvanesh at Guruvayur in Kerala on Tuesday, August 18. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends.

Videos and pictures from the intimate ceremony have now surfaced online. Fans have been quick to congratulate the couple and send them wishes for their married life. However, they have also been curious to know more about the groom. Let's find out.

Who is Bhuvanesh, Anumol's husband?

Bhuvanesh Rajendran is a Tamil actor, model and social media influencer. According to his Instagram bio, he works in acting and modelling. He has nearly 174 thousand followers on the platform, where he shares content related to his work and personal interests.

His social media feed features several reels and posts around acting, fashion, travel and fitness. His Instagram account currently does not follow anyone.

Anumol and Bhuvanesh's wedding was reportedly an arranged match. The proposal came through a mutual friend. Bhuvanesh is from Tamil Nadu and has worked in both modelling and acting.

Anumol and Bhuvanesh's wedding

Anumol, 31, had been sharing glimpses of her wedding celebrations from Guruvayur. She also posted pictures with Bhuvanesh before the ceremony, although the couple had not publicly shared many details about their wedding plans.

The wedding pictures showed Anumol in a golden-coloured lehenga, while Bhuvanesh opted for a traditional Kerala look with a kasavu mundu and a golden shawl. Actor and politician Suresh Gopi was also among the guests at the ceremony. In a video shared on Anumol's official YouTube channel, Bhuvanesh can be seen tying the mangalsutra around her neck. The couple looked visibly happy as they began this new chapter together.

Another video shared by Bhuvanesh showed Anumol in a red saree. This suggested that the couple may have followed two different wedding rituals. In the clip, Bhuvanesh is seen kissing his bride on the cheek. "Yes I found my love @anumol_rs_karthu_", he wrote in the caption.

Anumol's television journey

Anumol is a well-known face among Malayalam television viewers. She gained popularity through the entertainment show Star Magic and later participated in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7. Her stint on the reality show helped her reach an even wider audience. She eventually emerged as the winner of the seventh season.

Anumol has also acted in several Malayalam television serials. Her credits include Sathya Enna Penkutty, Ammayariyathe and Vanambadi.

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