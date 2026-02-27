Who is Aishwarya, Kannada actress, arrested alongside 11 others in director kidnapping case?

New Delhi:

Kannada actress Aishwarya has come under the spotlight following news of her arrest in connection with a director kidnapping case. On Thursday, Bengaluru police arrested her for the kidnapping, assault, and robbery of movie director Anish.

In this article, let's take a closer look at who Aishwarya is, where she hails from, and her work in the film industry.

Who is Kannada actress Aishwarya?

Aishwarya, also known as Ash Mello, is an actor and social media personality. According to details available on her Instagram bio under the username of @ash_melo_skyler, she has appeared in films like 2024 film Bheema and 2025 film Pei Kathai.

Reportedly, Kannada actress Aishwarya hails from Indiranagar, Bengaluru, and is active on social media, where she shares updates about her modelling shoots and professional work.

This is a developing story.

