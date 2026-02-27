Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional Cinema
  4. Who is Aishwarya, Kannada actress, arrested alongside 11 others in director kidnapping case?

Who is Aishwarya, Kannada actress, arrested alongside 11 others in director kidnapping case?

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Read further to know about the Kannada actress Aishwarya aka Ash Mello, who got arrested by the Bengaluru police in connection with the kidnapping and assault of film director Aneesh.

All you need about Kannada actress Aishwarya, who was arrested by Bengaluru police in connection with director kidnapping case.
All you need about Kannada actress Aishwarya, who was arrested by Bengaluru police in connection with director kidnapping case. Image Source : Instagram/ @ash_melo_skyler
New Delhi:

Kannada actress Aishwarya has come under the spotlight following news of her arrest in connection with a director kidnapping case. On Thursday, Bengaluru police arrested her for the kidnapping, assault, and robbery of movie director Anish.

In this article, let's take a closer look at who Aishwarya is, where she hails from, and her work in the film industry.

Who is Kannada actress Aishwarya?

Aishwarya, also known as Ash Mello, is an actor and social media personality. According to details available on her Instagram bio under the username of @ash_melo_skyler, she has appeared in films like 2024 film Bheema and 2025 film Pei Kathai. 

Reportedly, Kannada actress Aishwarya hails from Indiranagar, Bengaluru, and is active on social media, where she shares updates about her modelling shoots and professional work.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Kannada actress Aishwarya and 11 others arrested by Bengaluru Police in director kidnapping case

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Regional Cinema Section
Kannad Actress Aishwarya
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\