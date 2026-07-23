When Vijay made a cameo in Akshay Kumar's Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita song | Watch

New Delhi:

One of the highly anticipated films of the year, Vijay's Jana Nayagan, finally released in theatres after a six-month delay on July 23, 2026. Directed by H Vinoth, the Tamil action thriller is also billed as Thalapathy Vijay's final film before he transitioned into politics. As fans celebrate the release of the film, many are revisiting memorable moments from Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay's illustrious career.

However, not many know that the actor made a brief cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar's song Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita from the 2012 film Rowdy Rathore. Though the appearance lasted only a short while, it remains a special moment that fans continue to remember.

When Vijay made a surprise appearance in Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita

The song Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita from the film Rowdy Rathore went on to become one of the film’s most popular songs. Years later, Vijay's appearance continues to be remembered by fans, making it a noteworthy throwback as his final film Jana Nayagan arrives in theatres.

Vijay appears in the song at around the 4:35 mark and remains on screen until approximately 5:02. During the sequence, Akshay Kumar, along with Prabhu Deva, introduces him as "Superstar Vijay" and invites him to perform a dance step. Vijay then joins Akshay Kumar and Prabhu Deva, with the trio dancing together in a brief but memorable segment.

For the appearance, Vijay is seen wearing a red-and-white checked jacket layered over a white shirt, paired with blue jeans and red Converse shoes. Although the cameo lasts for less than a minute, it became a standout moment in the song and continues to be remembered by fans years after its release.

Check out the song below:

Jana Nayagan: Cast details

Jana Nayagan features Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Vijay plays Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, also known as Vetri, an IPS officer who is at the centre of the film’s story. His character's journey drives much of the action and drama.

Pooja Hegde appears as Kayal, marking her reunion with Vijay after Beast. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol plays the film’s primary antagonist. His character is associated with multiple names, including John Himler, Amrish Poojari and Phoenix, and serves as the central opposing force in the story.

Why was Jana Nayagan delayed?

For the unversed, Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festival. However, the film missed its planned release date and was delayed by several months after it did not receive its CBFC censor certificate on time.

In July, the film received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after the board directed the makers to implement 12 changes before it could be cleared for release.

Jana Nayagan: What is the plot?

H Vinoth's directorial Jana Nayagan follows a clash of ideologies between two opposing forces. While one side stands for the people, the other seeks to maintain control. Their paths crossed once before, setting the stage for a conflict that continues to echo years later.

The story takes a turn when a child's silent fear brings the past back into focus. This draws a former police officer into a larger battle that extends beyond personal revenge, as old rivalries and unresolved issues resurface. The film explores how past events shape the present, leading to a confrontation driven by more than just individual motives.

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