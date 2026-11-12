When Rajinikanth teased Anirudh Ravichander by calling him 'Southeast Asia's most eligible bachelor'

Rajinikanth and his family are in Greece to attend the wedding of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran. Several photos posted by Anirudh showed Thalaiva attending the wedding festivities in full regalia. As they continue to make headlines online, we want to revisit a heartwarming video from a Coolie event in 2025, where Thalaiva called Anirudh 'Southeast's most eligible bachelor'.

Interestingly, Coolie was produced by Kavya Maran's father, Kalanithi Maran's Sun TV group.

Rajinikanth's remark about Anirudh Ravichander left him blushing

Rajinikanth, at a Coolie event in 2025, addressed the audience and also lauded the film's music composer, Anirudh Ravichander. Thalaiva told him, "Most eligible bachelor in India, not in India, in Southeast Asia. Fame, name, money, talent, character, family background - whatnot! Ani, God bless," which left him blushing. The heartfelt video has now resurfaced on the internet, now that Anirudh is married and no longer a bachelor. Take a look:

How is Anirudh Ravichander related to Rajinikanth?

Anirudh Ravichander and Rajinikanth share a family connection. Anirudh is the superstar's nephew. His father, actor Ravi Raghavendra, is married to Lakshmi, who is the sister of Rajinikanth's wife, Latha Rajinikanth. This makes Rajinikanth's daughters, Aishwarya and Soundarya, Anirudh's cousins.

The two have also shared a professional association over the years. Anirudh has composed music for several Rajinikanth-starrers, including Petta, Darbar, Jailer, Vettaiyan and Jailer 2. Their collaboration on Jailer also gave audiences the popular track Hukum.

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is the daughter of businessman Kalanithi Maran, who heads the Sun Group. The group has a strong presence in the media and entertainment industry and owns the Sun TV network.

She is also closely involved with the group's cricket venture, Sunrisers Hyderabad. As the IPL franchise's CEO, Kavya is regularly seen at matches and player auctions, where she has become a familiar face among cricket fans.

Kavya belongs to an influential business and political family in Tamil Nadu. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, is the son of late Union Minister Murasoli Maran. He was also the nephew of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

For the unversed, Anirudh Ravichander married Kavya Maran on November 11, 2026. A star-studded wedding reception is slated to take place in Chennai on November 21.

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