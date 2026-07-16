When Prabhas' look from Fauzi was leaked from the sets, director Hanu Raghavapudi issued a strict warning

New Delhi:

South superstar Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Telugu period drama Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. On Thursday, the makers officially announced the film's release date and unveiled a new poster featuring the actor. Fauzi is set to hit theatres on December 3, 2026.

The much-awaited film has been generating immense buzz among fans ever since it went on the floors. However, the excitement also led to several images from the film's sets being leaked online during production. Following the leak, the makers issued a strict appeal to fans, urging them not to share or circulate the unauthorised photos. Here's a look at what the team said.

When Prabhas' look from Fauzi was leaked from the sets

In April 2026, several images from the sets of Fauzi surfaced online, prompting the makers to issue a strict warning. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the production team wrote, "It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of #Fauzi. Please treat this as a strict warning, any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved."

The makers further stated that the leaks were undermining the cinematic experience they were working hard to create. "These leaks compromise the experience we are carefully building. What's coming on the big screen will be far bigger and worth the wait. We urge everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with leaked content. We urge everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with leaked content." the statement read. Take a look below:

Reacting to this, director Hanu Raghavapudi also requested fans to refrain from circulating leaks. He wrote, "We’ve poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special. Humbly requesting everyone, please don’t spoil the magic with leaks. Let’s experience it the way it’s meant to be… together in theatres."

New poster of Prabhas' film Fauzi unveiled

The makers unveiled a new poster of Fauzi on Thursday (July 16), offering fans a glimpse of Prabhas in an intense new avatar. The actor appears bloodied as he sits atop a rock in the middle of a war-torn battlefield, surrounded by fallen soldiers while gripping a gun. The poster has a tagline, "A Battalion Who Fights Alone," hinting at the film's high-stakes action storyline.

More about Prabhas' film Fauzi

The Telugu drama is said to be about a brave soldier from the lesser-known chapters of Indian history. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is produced under Mythri Movie Makers. Apart from Prabhas, the film stars veteran actor Anupam Kher in the key roles.

Also Read: Blood-soaked Prabhas sits in the middle of a battlefield in new film Fauzi; release date out