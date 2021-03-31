Well Done Baby Trailer: Pushkar Jog, Amruta Khanvilkar's film shows journey of a young modern-day couple

Image Source : YOUTUBE/AMAZON PRIME VIDEO INDIA A still from Well Done Baby trailer

Online streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday released the trailer of the highly-anticipated Marathi film Well Done Baby. The film will be a Gudi Padwa treat for the viewers as it exclusively streams on the service for Prime members in India from April 9, 2021, just a few days before the festival. Directed by debutant Priyanka Tanwar, this family drama stars popular Marathi actors Pushkar Jog, Amruta Khanvilkar and Vandana Gupte in leading roles.

The trailer showcases the journey of a young modern-day couple who are struggling to find a purpose in their marriage, till destiny decides to give them one, in the form of a baby. The trailer gives a sneak-peak into the lives of Aditya and Meera (played by Pushkar Jog and Amruta Khanvilkar) and the challenges they face as a married couple. Adding to this complicated relationship between the lead duo, the character of Nirmala, Aditya’s intrusive mother-in-law, played by veteran actress Vandana Gupte makes the story a very interesting and fun watch.

Watch the trailer here-

Debutate director Priyanka Tanwar says she enjoyed shooting the film. "It was a pleasure to be working with some of the Marathi industry's finest and creating this intriguing tale of a work-in-progress, dysfunctional family. It is an unconventional modern-day story that everyone in the family can enjoy. I am glad that viewers will be able to watch our film and will be entertained this Gudi Padwa," says Tanwar.

The recent announcement of Well Done Baby followed by its trailer release surely raises the excitement level amongst audiences. Produced by Anand Pandit, Mohaan Nadaar and Pushkar Jog and presented by Video Palace, Prime members in India can stream the film starting 9th April 2021.