Should you watch Yash's KGF Chapter 2 without watching Part 1? Here's the answer

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has hit the big screens. The sequel to 2018 Kannada action film was awaited by the fans for a long time and now as it was released, fans are queuing outside cinema halls to witness Rocky-mania unfold. KGF: Chapter 1 became the biggest Kannada film and acquired a pan-India fan base. It was the time when only SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise had made inroads into the Hindi belts. With KGF being a success in North India, the scale of the sequel was expanded further and in Chapter 2. Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon also appear in key roles.

On the first day of release, KGF: Chapter 2 earned Rs 53.95 crore for the Hindi version. It also surpassed every other Bollywood movie's opening day collection. As the word spreads about KGF 2, more and more fans are expected to watch it sooner than later. However, many of the audience may not have got the chance to watch KGF: Chapter 1 until now and with the sequel already out, they must be tempted to watch it in cinema halls. Thus the question arises whether or not you should watch KGF: Chapter 2 if you have not seen KGF: Chapter 1?

The answer to this is yes. You can watch Chapter 2 if you have not seen Chapter 1 first. The director Prashanth Neel has put a long intro scene that acts as a bridge between the two movies. In case you have not seen Chapter 1, this intro scene in the sequel will let you get a gist of what the movie is about. It is recommended that you watch it with someone who has seen the first part so that they may answer your questions regarding the returning characters in the movie. However, we don't think that sort of discussion will come up during runtime since the movie is fast-paced and you will miss out on the current thrills if you want to get to know the backstory.

Now that we have answered the question, it must be mentioned that you must watch Chapter 1 in order to fully enjoy Chapter 2. If you have seen the first movie, you are familiar with Rocky Bhai's (Yash) persona and his journey in the sequel will be easy to follow and even more exciting. Apart from this, since the story picks up from where Chapter 1 ended, a lot of major characters make a return. In order to be a part of the KGF universe, Chapter 1 is a must-watch before you delve into Chapter 2.

Yash and Srinidhi Shetty's KGF: Chapter 1 is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is also available for free viewing on YouTube.