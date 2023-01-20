Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 7: Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja's latest Telugu film sees a dip

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NRIPAGE Waltair Veerayya box office

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 7: Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's latest Telugu film is having a stellar run at the box office. Waltair Veerayya's first-weekend collection was a huge hit as it managed to enter the prestigious Rs 100 Crore club. Released during the festive occasion of Pongal the film has been showered with a lot of love by the audience. Not just that, it is only the first film from the Telugu film industry to have grossed a century at the box office this year. Additionally, it might reportedly rank among the highest-grossing Telugu movies of 2023.

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Report

Starring megastar Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead, 'Waltair Veerayya' has been one of the most awaited films of 2023. Released on January 13, the action comedy entertainer, which is directed by Bobby Kolli, set the box office on fire in its opening weekend. On the seventh day too, it minted decent numbers. As per early trade reports, the film earned phenomenal numbers earned close to Rs 8-9 crore, taking the total collection of the film close to Rs 119 crore.

About Waltair Veerayya

The massy action-drama is written and directed by Bobby Kolli, with Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa as the leading ladies. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and co-produced by G K Mohan, under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers, the film opens on January 13. The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version will be arriving on the same day, with the same title. While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

'Waltair Veerayya ' shows Chiranjeevi as a local don whose authority is threatened when the city commissioner ACP Vikram Sagar (played by Ravi Teja) comes into town. Chiranjeevi is at his usual best in action as well as in hilarious scenes. He brings that special charm to the character and narrative with his mass aura. Ravi Teja is equally good as the cop and the face-off between the two is the major asset.

