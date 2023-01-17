Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 4: Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja's film stays strong, earns over Rs 85 cr

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ITZ_BHASKAR Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 4: Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja starrer has dominated Sankranthi 2023 and has emerged victorious in the first few days of its release. Written and directed by KS Ravindra AKA Bobby Kolli, the film hit the screens amid huge expectations from fans on January 13. The film has created a fair deal of buzz with its action-packed sequence with Ravi Teja and Devi Sri Prasad’s foot-tapping music. Waltair Veerayya opened to comparatively lesser numbers to Veera Simha Reddy but from its second day, it recorded remarkable numbers at the ticket windows. In just four days, Waltair Veerayya earned over Rs 85 crores. With this, one can say that Waltair Veerayya might dominate BO for the next couple of days and probably the second week.

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Report

Waltair Veerayya's twists and turns in the second half and Chiranjeevi's sequence with Teja have come out well. And these factors have contributed to the film's huge Box Office success. According to trade reports, "Waltair Veerayya earned Rs 16 crore India net on Day 4 for all languages." With this, the total collection now stands at Rs 86 crore. The film had an overall 65.93 Telugu Occupancy on January 16.

About Waltair Veerayya

The massy action-drama is written and directed by Bobby Kolli, with Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa as the leading ladies. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and co-produced by G K Mohan, under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers, the film opens on January 13. The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version will be arriving on the same day, with the same title. While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

The trailer of 'Waltair Veerayya ' shows Chiranjeevi as a local don whose authority is threatened when the city commissioner ACP Vikram Sagar (played by Ravi Teja) comes into town. Chiranjeevi is at his usual best in action as well as in hilarious scenes. He brings that special charm to the character and narrative with his mass aura. Ravi Teja is equally good as the cop and the face-off between the two is the major asset.

