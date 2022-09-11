VTK Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee narrates the gripping tale of Silambarasan aka STR starrer | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MENONGAUTHAM Glimpse from the VTK Trailer

VTK or Venthu Thaninthathu Kaadu starring Silambarasan aka STR is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Gautam Vasu Dev Menon the Tamil pan India film will hit theatres on September 15. With just a few days away from the release of the film, the makers released the trailer of the film in the voice of actor Manoj Bajpayee. Taking to Twitter they wrote, "Gearing up to rule the big screen with a pan-Indian Tamil release of @gauthamvasudevmenon's gritty gangster saga starring @silambarasantrofficial #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu trailer out now! @velsfilmintl @arrahman @bajpayee.manoj @aafilms.official #AnilThadani In Cinemas on 15th Sep #VTK #STR."

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

Fans are on cloud nine after witnessing the epic trailer of the film and that too with the narration of one and only Manoj Bajpayee. The flooded social media with their epic reactions. One of them wrote, "Yessssssssssssssssss My Thalaivaaaaaaaaaa Silambarasan TR blockbuster shot loading." Another said, "Podu....fireeee....#SilambarasanTR."

In the film, Silambarasan, lovingly called by fans as Simbu will be playing the role of Muthu, a 19-year-old boy. Talking about his transformation journey for the film. He said, "When director Gautham Menon and writer Jeyamohan discussed this story, Jeyamohan sir initially suggested to Gautham Menon that the lead character be played by a newcomer and not me.

"I asked Gautham Menon, what was the reason the character was not being given to me. He said that writer Jeyamohan had told him that this was a real life story and that if I was brought into it, there was a chance that the people would see it as Simbu's story and not the character's story.

"I told Gautham, 'I will transform myself for this role. I will come back to you. Please do a photoshoot of me then and show Jeyamohan sir the pictures. Ask him to see it and then decide.'

"I took it as a challenge to transform myself into a 19-year-old by losing weight as I wanted to make use of a wonderful opportunity that had come my way to make something distinctly unique," the actor said.

The actor disclosed that he sports three different looks in the film and that he had to first lose a lot of weight to play a 19-year-old and then had to add on three kilos to get the second look. Simbu had to then add another three more kilos to get the third look.

More about VTK

The film is bankrolled by Dr Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International and directed by Gautam Vasu Dev Menon. Actor Siddhi Idnani is playing the lead lady. The film also stars Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, and Neeraj Madhav among others.

-with IANS inputs

