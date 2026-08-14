Vishwanath and Sons early X reactions pour in; here's how fans are reacting to Suriya and Venky Atluri's film

New Delhi:

Suriya and Mamitha Baiju's much-anticipated film Vishwanath and Sons hit theatres on August 14, 2026. Directed by Lucky Baskhar-fame Venky Atluri, the film has clashed with several other releases, including Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2, Nayanthara's Hi and others.

Suriya's fans, who had been eagerly waiting for Vishwanath and Sons, headed to theatres for the first-day-first-show and have already taken to social media to share their reactions. The film has received mixed responses from users so far. Read on to know what they are saying about it.

Vishwanath and Sons early X reactions pour in

The early reactions from X users (formerly Twitter) to Vishwanath and Sons are mixed. Some users are praising the comedy sequences in the film's first half, while others have found it "average". One user wrote, "VishwanathAndSons | First Half Getting Superb Response from USA Show!! Another Winner is Loading for us!!!”

Another user praised a "Marana Mass" scene and wrote, "MARANA MASSSSS SCENE. Loving the first half so far."

(Image Source : X: @AJU_INNOCENTEV, @ROY_PRINCE_00)Screengrab showing X users reacting to Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons.

Another user called the film one of the “best family entertainers” in recent times. While praising the film’s writing, the user said the lead performances and writing are its "biggest strengths". The X post read, "#VishwanathAndSons – One of the BEST FAMILY ENTERTAINERS in Recent Times…!!"

The user further added, "This one is a breezy, light-hearted family entertainer from #Suriya and Director #VenkyAtluri. The lead performances and writing are the biggest strengths of the film. Don’t expect a #LuckyBhaskar kind of mind heist or constant twists and turns. Go in with the right expectations, and you’ll surely be entertained to the fullest with plenty of laughs, along with a few emotional moments.”

See more X reactions:

Vishwanath and Sons: What is the plot?

The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath (Suriya), an international shooter in his 40s who continues to pursue his dreams. He meets Maddy (Mamitha Baiju), who loves a lavish lifestyle, and their lives take an unexpected turn as romance blossoms between them.

Vishwanath and Sons: Cast and crew details

Apart from Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, the film stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles. The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The film is produced by Suryadevara Nagavanshi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Also Read:

Vishwanath and Sons trailer: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju headline an age-gap love story | Watch