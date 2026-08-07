Vishwanath and Sons trailer: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju headline an age-gap love story | Watch

New Delhi:

The trailer of Vishwanath and Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, has been released, giving audiences a closer look at the film’s characters and its central relationship. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film follows an unusual romance between Suriya’s character and a much younger woman, with the age difference forming an important part of the story.

The film is scheduled to release worldwide on August 14. Its teaser and songs had already generated interest, and the trailer now gives a clearer idea of the tone, characters and emotional conflicts that drive the story.

Suriya plays professional shooter Sanjay Vishwanath

Suriya appears in a relatively understated and stylish avatar as Sanjay Vishwanath, a professional shooter. The trailer introduces him as a mature and composed character whose life takes an unexpected turn after Mamitha Baiju’s character enters it.

The relationship between the two forms the central thread of the trailer. Rather than presenting the age difference simply as a romantic device, the film appears to explore the questions and complications that arise when two people from different stages of life come together.

Mamitha Baiju, who gained wider recognition following Premalu, plays the younger woman who develops feelings for Sanjay. Their dynamic and the emotional uncertainty surrounding their relationship are among the key elements showcased in the trailer.

Thoughtful conversations drive the trailer

The trailer also places considerable emphasis on dialogue. Suriya’s character speaks about money, status, relationships and the way people deal with conflict.

One of the lines suggests that money and status should bring comfort without turning into arrogance. Another reflects on how people can become distant after an argument because they no longer know how to communicate with each other.

The conversations give the film an introspective side, suggesting that Vishwanath and Sons is not being positioned as a romance alone. The emotional choices of its characters appear to be equally important to the narrative.

GV Prakash Kumar's music adds to the mood

GV Prakash Kumar's background score is another prominent feature of the trailer. The music complements the emotional portions while adding intensity to the relationship and dramatic sequences.

The film has been produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Venky Atluri is directing the project after the success of Lucky Bhaskar, which starred Dulquer Salmaan.

Watch the trailer here:

Suriya's work front

Suriya was last seen in Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, which also starred Pooja Hegde. The actor has several projects lined up, including Suriya 46, directed by Venky Mamidi, and Vadivasal, which is being directed by Vetrimaaran. Vishwanath and Sons marks another new addition to his recent line-up and is set to release in theatres on August 14.

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