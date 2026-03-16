Vishwanath and Sons Teaser: Suriya as ageing shooter hesitant about romance with younger Mamitha Baiju | Watch

New Delhi:

The official teaser of Suriya's upcoming film, Vishwanath and Sons, previously titled Suriya 46 is finally out. The Tamil family drama is written and directed by Lucky Bhaskar fame writer Venky Atluri. Besides Suriya, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju in e the lead roles.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Suriya wrote, "A story of dreams, emotions, and unexpected love unfolds. Presenting the world of Sanjay Vishwanath (sic)." Notably, the film is set to release in theatres in July 2026. However, the makers have not officially announced the exact release date.

Vishwanath and Sons teaser is out now

The 1-minute 44-second teaser features Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an aging pistol shooter who pursues his dream despite being in his 40s. It also introduces Mamitha Baiju as Maddy, a character who loves a lavish lifestyle. The teaser hints at how their worlds collide and showcases an unexpected romance between them despite the age gap.

Watch the official teaser below:

Internet reacts to 'Vishwanath and Sons' teaser

The teaser video was well received by audiences upon its release. So far, the Tamil teaser of the film has garnered over 417K views on YouTube. Suriya fans flooded the comment section with their excitement. One user wrote, "I can't feel their 26-year age gap… SURIYA anna is aging like fine wine." Another added, "It's refreshing to see Suriya anna in a new avatar (sic)."

Vishwanath and Sons: Cast and production details

Apart from Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, Vishwanath and Sons features Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in important roles. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios.

Also Read: Vishwanath and Sons: Suriya holds a baby in first look poster of Venky Atluri's film; Know release timeline