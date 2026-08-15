Vishwanath and Sons opens strong; how much did Suriya and Mamitha Baiju's film earn on Day 1?

New Delhi:

National Film Award-winning actor Suriya was recently seen in the family drama Vishwanath and Sons, alongside Mamitha Baiju. The Tamil film hit the big screens on August 14 during Independence Day week and clashed with Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947. Despite the busy box office, the film managed to open strongly, recording a two-digit collection.

Directed by Venky Atluri, Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons is produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios. Read on to find out how much the film earned at the Indian box office on its opening day, August 14, 2026.

Vishwanath and Sons box office collection Day 1

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Vishwanath and Sons collected Rs 15.15 crore across 5,034 shows, with an overall Tamil occupancy of 41.38%. The highest occupancy of 62.69% was recorded during the night shows, followed by 36.38% in the evening, 33.54% in the afternoon and 29.85% in the morning shows.

Vishwanath and Songs: Trailer and plot

The makers of Vishwanath and Sons released the official trailer on August 7, giving fans a glimpse into the film's story and characters. The trailer received a positive response and has crossed 6 million views on YouTube.

The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath (Suriya), an international shooter in his 40s who is still chasing his dreams. His life changes when he meets Maddy (Mamitha Baiju), a young woman who loves a luxurious lifestyle. Soon, love starts to blossom between them.

Vishwanath and Sons: Cast and crew details

Apart from Suriya, the film stars Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while the cinematography is handled by Nimish Ravi. Navin Nooli has edited the film.

Vishwanath and Sons OTT platform

For those wondering about the film's OTT release, Vishwanath and Sons will stream on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. The film's streaming platform was already revealed on its promotional posters. However, the makers are yet to announce its OTT release date.

Suriya and Mamitha Baiju's work front

On the work front, Suriya was last seen in Karuppu alongside Trisha Krishnan. The film was directed by RJ Balaji and produced under Dream Warrior Pictures. Whereas Mamitha Baiju was last featured in H Vinoth's Tamil action thriller Jana Nayagan, which also stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

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