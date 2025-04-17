Vincy Aloshious files complaint against Shine Tom Chacko, alleges drug use and misconduct Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious recently talked about an incident of misbehaviour with her on sets. Now she has also revealed the name of that actor.

Popular Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious had recently revealed the misbehaviour of a co-actor on the sets of the film. The actress had revealed that an actor had consumed drugs and misbehaved with her on a film set. The actress did not reveal the name of the artist then. However, she announced that she will no longer work with any artist who takes drugs. On Thursday, Vincy also revealed the name of that co-actor who misbehaved with her under the influence of drugs.

Complaints have been filed against Shine Tom Chacko

According to news agency PTI, Vincy has now filed a formal complaint in the Film Chamber. In this, she has mentioned the name of the actor as Shine Tom Chacko. The Malayalam actor has been accused of misbehaving on the set under the influence of alcohol. Vincy has filed a complaint before the Film Chamber and the Internal Complaints Committee of the Film Industry. Film Chamber General Secretary Saji Nanthyat said that strict action will be taken against the actor on the basis of the complaint.

Vincy Aloshious has also complained to the Malayalam Movie Artists Association (AMMA) about Chacko's misbehaviour. She alleged that Chacko misbehaved with her on the set of the film 'Sutravaakyam'. This film has not been released yet.

Malayalam Movie Artists Association sides with Vincy

Jayan Cherthala, convener of the Malayalam Movie Artists Association Adhoc Committee, said that the association is fully with the actress on this issue. Let us tell you that recently, Vincy made a statement during a public program related to the anti-drug campaign that she would not work with any artist who consumes drugs. Her statement started a debate on social media. The actress posted a clarification on her Instagram handle in which she mentioned the incidents that disturbed her. Without naming anyone, she said that after taking drugs, he behaved 'very uncomfortably' with a female colleague on the sets of the film. However, now she has named the actor.

