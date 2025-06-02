Vikram Sugumaran, popular Tamil director, dies at 47 due to cardiac arrest South's famous filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran breathed his last on Sunday. He was of 47-year-old.

New Delhi:

Famous director Vikram Sugumaran died of cardiac arrest at the age of 47 on Sunday. The news was confirmed by his close friends through social media. Everyone in the industry is deeply shocked by his death and several artists have paid tribute to him through social media. Vikram Sugumaran was especially known for his film 'Madha Yaanai Kootam'. This film not only became popular among the audience but also garnered a lot of praise from critics. His films had a distinct identity and depth, which made him one of the important directors of the Tamil film industry.

The bus journey proved to be the last

According to reports, the director suffered cardiac arrest when he was travelling in a bus. He was returning from Madurai after narrating a new script to a producer when suddenly he had a pain in his chest and was admitted to a nearby hospital, but the doctors gave up.

Friends and fans expressed grief

After receiving the news of his sudden demise, mourning and condolences started on social media. Several artists and his friends expressed their grief through posts and cherished Vikram's talent and his memories. People from the film world are remembering him as a dedicated, hardworking and true artist.

Vikram's film career

Vikram Sugumaran was a reputed name in the Tamil cinema world. He was born in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. He learned the nuances of filmmaking from the famous director Balu Mahendra. He started his career as an actor and worked in films like 'Polladhavan' and 'Kodiveeran'. After this, he entered the world of direction in 2013 and presented rural life in a very sensitive way through 'Madha Yaanai Kootam', which was highly appreciated by the audience and critics. In 2023, he returned to direction through the film 'Raavan Kottam', although this film was not very successful at the box office. His last directorial film was 'Theeram Boram', the story of which revolved around mountaineering.

