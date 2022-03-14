Vikram release date announced: Kamal Haasan-starrer to hit cinema halls on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan fans had a wonderful start to the week at the actor announced the release date of his upcoming film Vikram. The much-awaited action thriller which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead will hit the screens on June 3, its makers announced on Monday. The Tamil movie is directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj. Haasan, who also produces the movie via his Raaj Kamal Films International, announced the release date of the film on Twitter.

He said: "I am waiting with bated breath for our 'Vikram' to be released world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022." He also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film's shoot. Take a look:

A few hours before the announcement, the actor also posted a tweet wishing the film's director on his birthday.

"Sweet birthday greetings to Lokesh Kanakaraj, who began as a fan, grew as a director and has now turned into a brother."

Billed as a high-octane action drama, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial completed the shooting of the film on March 2. Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, the film, which has three powerhouse performers and a star-studded crew working on it for the last nine months, has triggered huge expectations.

Haasan, who had started filming for "Vikram" last July, in February exited the reality TV series “Bigg Boss Ultimate” as its host owing to scheduling conflicts with the film.

The film's principal shooting began in August 2021 despite Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and the new Omicron variant that threatened to derail the shoot.

The crew worked tirelessly following all necessary protocols and finally managed to complete the film's shooting recently.

Apart from the three powerhouse performers playing the lead, the film also features Narain, Chemban Vinod, Kalidas Jayaram and Gayathrie in pivotal roles.

-- with agency inputs