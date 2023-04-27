Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKRAM Vikram Ravichandran announces his next film ‘Mudhol’. See title teaser

Vikram Ravichandran announced his next gangster drama ‘Mudhol’. The cast and crew of the Trivikram film have wrapped up 30 days of filming. The title teaser and first look were released on Wednesday, along with the announcement that Karthik Rajan would be directing. In his gangster avatar, The Crazy Star Junior is shown gnawing a bone while carrying a blade in his hand. The image also shows the dog's commitment to the owner by showing it carrying a knife in its mouth.

In the teaser, Vikram is depicted as a prisoner who is making food for other convicts who are prepared to kill him while wearing masks. But the dog steps in to help, and the two of them defeat the gang together.

According to the film's director, Karthik Rajan, who is making his Kannada film debut, "There is a location in Karnataka called Mudhol and a canine breed there known as the Mudhol Hound. In our movie, the dog has a significant part to perform. When Vikram told his father, Ravichandran, about this incident, he thought the term Mudhol would be appropriate for the movie and the narrative.

See title teaser,

Vikram, according to Karthik, was incredibly taken aback by the storytelling and quickly gave the proposal his approval. Raksha and Vijaykumar, who previously produced Mugilpete with Manu as the lead actor, as well as Vikram and Manu's family banner, Eashwari Productions, are supporting the movie. Shivamogga and Bengaluru will serve as the primary locations for filming. According to the production team, a first-look teaser for Vikram's role and movie would be released in January.

Also Read: Wild Saala song OUT! Akhil Akkineni & Urvashi Rautela set the stage on fire in Agent's new song | Watch

Also Read: Adipurush: On Akshaya Tritiya, makers unveil divine 60 second ‘Jai Shri Ram’ lyrical audio

Latest Entertainment News