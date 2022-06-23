Vikram Box Office Collection: Numbers at ticket windows prove Kamal Haasan is unbeatable

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@INDIANBOXOFFLCE Vikram’s Box Office Collection

Highlights Kamal Haasan's Vikram is refusing to slow down at the box office

Vikram has grossed over Rs 375 crores worldwide, and is inching closer to Rs 400 crore mark

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil played lead roles in Vikram

Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film seems to be unstoppable at the box office as it is all set to earn Rs 400 crores soon. Haasan’s first release in four years, has emerged as one of the most successful Tamil films of all time. The film has already broken major box office records, crossing 375 crores worldwide. The film is inching closer towards Rs 400 crore. Not only in Tamil Nadu, Vikram has become a raging success in Kerala, the UK, Australia, UAE and others.

Vikram Box Office Collection

Featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Narain, Vikram continues to rake in moolah at the ticket window. In a span of 18 days the film has managed to cross Rs 375 crore at the worldwide box-office. It has overtaken ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ to become the biggest film in the history of Tamil cinema. ALSO READ: Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film is unbeatable, inches closer to Rs 400 cr globally

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai called Vikram unstoppable and fans across Tamil Nadu are gearing up to celebrate 50 days of Vikram.

In Kerala, Vikram has reportedly minted Rs 38 crores. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action entertainer was released on 3rd June this year. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, "#Vikram is not only an INDUSTRY HIT but its also one of the most profitable movies in Tamil Cinema. In all Southern states and Overseas it is doing phenomenal business even in 3rd week with houseful shows which is very rare."

Vikram OTT release

Those who are waiting to watch Vikram on OTT will have to hold on a bit longer. The film will premiere digitally on July 8 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

About Kamal Haasan's film

Vikram, a high-octane action entertainer written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was released on June 3, 2022, in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu. The film is a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. In the movie, Haasan plays the role of Arun Kumar, an agent working for RAW, India's external intelligence agency. He is at times brutal and shows no mercy to criminals. Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi plays an antagonist in the movie and Fazil is also in the film in a major role. The film also stars Santhana Bharathi and Vasanthi among others in supporting roles.