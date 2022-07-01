Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan starrer soars high, becomes highest-grossing Tamil film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUBACINEMA Vikram Box Office Collection

Highlights Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's Vikram became highest-grossing Tamil film

Vikram is inching closer to Rs 500 crore worldwide

Reportedly, the film is inching closer to Rs 300-crore mark in India alone

Vikram is having a dream run at the box office. Starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, the action thriller is now the highest-grossing Tamil film in many countries. The film is unstoppable in the South as it is now the highest-earning film in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Recently, Vikram surpassed the Rs 400-core mark worldwide. Haasan starrer is the highest-grossing Tamil film in Singapore, UK, UAE, and other countries. Reportedly, Vikram will breach Rs 300 crore domestically, soon.

Vikram Box Office Collection

Haasan’s first release in four years has emerged as one of the most successful Tamil films of all time. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram was released in theatres across the globe on June 3 in multiple languages. The film has impressed one and all. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Vikram is the highest-grossing Kollywood film in Singapore, UAE, Kerala and UK. #Vikram is now Highest Grossing Kollywood movie in UK/UAE/Singapore & Kerala and most importantly Highest Grossing and Highest Share movie in TAMILNADU. #IndustryHitVikram #KamalHaasan #VikramAllTimeRecord," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Disney Plus Hotstar on Wednesday released a promo featuring Kamal Haasan announcing the digital premiere of the Vikram. The film will hit the OTT platform on July 8. It will premiere in four different languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. ALSO READ: Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan starrer becomes highest-grossing Tamil film in UK, UAE

About Kamal Haasan's film

Vikram, a high-octane action entertainer written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. In the movie, Haasan plays the role of Arun Kumar, an agent working for RAW, India's external intelligence agency. He is at times brutal and shows no mercy to criminals. Suriya plays a cameo in the film. He appeared as drug syndicate head Rolex.

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi plays an antagonist in the movie and Fazil is also in the film in a major role. The film also stars Santhana Bharathi, Gayathrie, Kalidas Jayaram and Vasanthi among others in supporting roles.