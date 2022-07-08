Vikram Box office Collection: Kamal Haasan starrer is now seventh highest grosser from South films

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ROCKYBHAIOFFCL Vikram Box office Collection

Vikram Box office Collection: Kamal Haasan starrer is having a dream run at the box office. Haasan’s first release in four years has emerged as one of the most successful Tamil films of all time. Also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, the action thriller is now the seventh-highest grosser from the Tamil film industry after Bahubali - The Conclusion, KGF 2, RRR, 2.0, Bahubali - The Beginning, Saaho and Pushpa. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram was released in theatres across the globe on June 3 in multiple languages.

Vikram Box office Collection

According to Box Office India, "the Tamil film Vikram is looking at a finish in the 225-230 crore nett range making it the second highest grossing film from the Tamil film industry after 2.0 and the seventh highest grosser from the South film industries after Bahubali - The Conclusion, KGF 2, RRR, 2.0, Bahubali - The Beginning, Saaho and Pushpa."

"In Tamil Nadu it easily beat the record of Viswasam which was the highest grossing Tamil film of all time in Tamil Nadu before Vikram and it also went past Bahubali - The Conclusion which was the highest grosser in Tamil Nadu though thats not a Tamil film.

Vikram - Hitlist the Hindi version of the film managed to do almost 11 crore nett which although is a dud performance it has got here with just a 25 lakhs odd opening day so on that side it did manage to hold on at the box office though the returns and share is paltry at 4.5 crore for Hindi version. The collections of Vikram across India are as follows," the Box office report added. ALSO READ: Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 1: Excellent opening for Chris Hemsworth starrer

Meanwhile, Vikram will hit Disney Plus Hotstar on July 8. It will premiere in four different languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

About Kamal Haasan's film

Vikram, a high-octane action entertainer is a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. In the movie, Haasan plays the role of Arun Kumar, an agent working for RAW, India's external intelligence agency. He is at times brutal and shows no mercy to criminals. Suriya plays a cameo in the film. He appeared as drug syndicate head Rolex. Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi plays an antagonist in the movie. Vikram also stars Santhana Bharathi, Gayathrie, Kalidas Jayaram and Vasanthi among others in supporting roles. ALSO READ: Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection: R Madhavan's film is pulling audience to theatres