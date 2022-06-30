Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan starrer becomes highest-grossing Tamil film in UK, UAE

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CINETRAK Vikram Box Office Collection

Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film is having a dream run at the box office. The film is unstoppable in the South as it is now the highest-earning film in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Not just this, the action thriller is now the highest-grossing Kollywood film in many countries. Starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, Vikram recently surpassed the Rs 400-core mark worldwide. Reportedly, the film is inching closer to Rs 300-crore mark in India alone.

Haasan’s first release in four years has emerged as one of the most successful Tamil films of all time. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Vikram is the highest-grossing Kollywood film in Singapore, UAE, Kerala and UK.

#Vikram is now Highest Grossing Kollywood movie in UK/UAE/Singapore & Kerala and most importantly Highest Grossing and Highest Share movie in TAMILNADU. #IndustryHitVikram #KamalHaasan #VikramAllTimeRecord," he wrote.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram was released in theatres across the globe on June 3 in multiple languages. The film has impressed one and all. Trade analyst LM Kaushik claimed that Vikram is the highest-grossing film and shared in Tamil Nadu and Middle East. "#Vikram's historic run continues in the Middle East; #UAE total gross has crossed the $ 3 Mil mark; it's the first Tamil industry movie to achieve this feat. UAE total 24-days admissions 283,631 & gross $ 3.05M (₹ 24+ CR)" ALSO READ: Vikram actor Kamal Haasan's BTS viral video doing 26 pushups at the age of 67 leaves fans stunned | WATCH

About Kamal Haasan's film

Vikram, a high-octane action entertainer written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was released on June 3, 2022, in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu. The film is a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. In the movie, Haasan plays the role of Arun Kumar, an agent working for RAW, India's external intelligence agency. He is at times brutal and shows no mercy to criminals. Suriya plays a cameo in the film. He appeared as drug syndicate head Rolex.

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi plays an antagonist in the movie and Fazil is also in the film in a major role. The film also stars Santhana Bharathi, Gayathrie, Kalidas Jayaram and Vasanthi among others in supporting roles.