Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film is rulling, surpasses Rs 350 crore globally

Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's action entertainer refuses to slow down. The film has come as a godsend to both the film industry and theatres, which had been hit hard by the pandemic as it surpassed the Rs 350 crore-mark at the box office worldwide. The film is now inching closer towards Rs 400 crore. Also featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Narain, the film has broken many records at the ticket window and has emerged as one of the year's biggest blockbusters. Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial's theatrical run will continue for two more weeks with a huge collection.

Vikram Box Office Collection

'Vikram' has turned out as Kamal Haasan's highest-grossing film at the box office. The film hit the theatres on June 3 and continues to rake in moolah at the ticket window. According to trade reports, Vikram raked in over Rs 350 crore at the box office worldwide. The collection of the film now stands at Rs 364 crore and is likely to enter the Rs 400 crore club, soon. ALSO READ: Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film remains strong; crosses Baahubali 2’s record in TN

While it is doing great worldwide, in Tamil Nadu, the film earned a whopping Rs 160 plus crore in two weeks, surpassing Baahubali 2’s record of Rs 146 crore in 2017. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, "#Vikram is not only an INDUSTRY HIT but its also one of the most profitable movies in Tamil Cinema. In all Southern states and Overseas it is doing phenomenal business even in 3rd week with houseful shows which is very rare. 17 days Total TN gross 160+ crore."

About Kamal Haasan's film

Vikram, a high-octane action entertainer written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was released on June 3, 2022, in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu. The film is a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. Kamal Haasan is playing the role of a retired top cop in the film. The film also stars Santhana Bharathi and Vasanthi among others in supporting roles.