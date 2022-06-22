Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film is unbeatable, inches closer to Rs 400 cr globally

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vikram Box Office Collection

Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's action entertainer is unbeatable. Haasan’s first release in four years, has emerged as one of the most successful Tamil films of all time. The film has already grossed over ₹364 crore worldwide and is now inching closer towards Rs 400 crore. Also featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Narain, the film has broken many records at the ticket window. Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial's theatrical run will continue for two more weeks with a huge collection.

Vikram is having a phenomenal run. It has turned out as Kamal Haasan's highest-grossing film at the box office. The film hit the theatres on June 3 and continues to rake in moolah at the ticket window. According to trade reports, the collection of the film now stands at Rs 364 crore and is likely to enter the Rs 400 crore club, soon. ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan's Vikram OTT premiere; to release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar? Know details

In Tamil Nadu, the film earned a whopping Rs 160 plus crore in two weeks, surpassing Baahubali 2’s record of Rs 146 crore in 2017. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, "#Vikram is not only an INDUSTRY HIT but its also one of the most profitable movies in Tamil Cinema. In all Southern states and Overseas it is doing phenomenal business even in 3rd week with houseful shows which is very rare. 17 days Total TN gross 160+ crore."

Those who are waiting to watch Vikram on OTT will have to hold on a bit longer. The film will premiere digitally on July 8 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It will stream on Disney+Hotstar. Earlier, Haasan's 232nd film was released to a select audience during the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Vikram, a high-octane action entertainer written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was released on June 3, 2022, in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu. The film is a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. In the movie, Haasan plays the role of Arun Kumar, an agent working for RAW, India's external intelligence agency. He is at times brutal and shows no mercy to criminals. Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi plays an antagonist in the movie and Fazil is also in the film in a major role. The film also stars Santhana Bharathi and Vasanthi among others in supporting roles.