Vikram Box Office Collection Day 8: Kamal Haasan' film rules ticket window; crosses Rs 250 crore globally

Actor Kamal Hassan’s Vikram opened to a roaring response from the audience and it continues to rule the box office. The film collected more than Rs 250 crore worldwide. Not Just this, the film has surpassed the Rs 100 crore-mark in Tamil Nadu within a week. Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's Vikram has been receiving positive responses from the critics and audiences alike. According to early estimates, the film has collected approximately Rs 165 crores in India, in its first week.

Vikram Box Office performance

The action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has emerged as the top choice of moviegoers after it was released on June 3 in direct competition from Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh's Major. In just seven days, the film raked in over Rs 250 crore, globally. The success of the action film is attributed to the powerful performances of the three lead stars Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil along with the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. ALSO READ: Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Day 8: Film witnesses BIG drop. Is that another flop for Akshay Kumar?

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Vikram entered the Rs 100 crore-club in Tamil Nadu. Calling it an incredible achievement, he wrote, "At the end of the 1st week, #Vikram has joined the TN Rs 100 Crs gross club. A remarkable achievement. Congratulations #Ulaganayagan @VijaySethuOffl #FahadFaasil @Suriya_offl @SGayathrie @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial."

Apart from Tamil Nadu, Vikram is also performing exceptionally well in Norway, Russia, UAE and US. His post read, "At the UAE Box office, #Vikram is at No.2 just behind the new release #JurassicWorldDominion."

Vikram was released on June 3, 2022, in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu. The film is a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. Kamal Haasan is playing the role of a retired top cop in the film. ALSO READ: Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Collection Day 1: Chris Pratt's film opens well across India