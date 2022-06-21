Vijay Thalapathy Birthday: Tamil actor is India's Jason Statham, check out his best action films

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTOR_VIJAY_OFFICIAL._ Tamil star Vijay has turned a year older

Vijay Thalapathy's fans have a reason to celebrate. Happy Birthday Vijay was trending on all social media platforms ahead of the Tamil star's birthday. On this special day, Vijay fans shared his best movie looks and other edits paying tribute to their favourite star. Vijay has acted in many genres but action suits him best as per the fans. Vijay is a complete package. He breathes life into any character with his natural flair for comedy. He is equally good in drama, elevating the scenes to a whole new level with intensity. On the occasion of his birthday, let's revisit his best action films in Tamil that made him the star he is today.

Beast

The recently released movie of Vijay sees him playing an undercover agent who helps in the rescue of hostages in the mall. Vijay is slick and brutal in the thriller. The movie can be watched on Netflix.

Theri

It is one of the biggest blockbusters of Vijay's career till now. He plays a cop who goes into hiding after a personal tragedy strikes. His comeback for the greater good is what the film is about. Vijay switches between comedy, drama and action with finesse in Atlee's Theri. Fans can watch this 2016 movie on YouTube for free.

Read: Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna's film titled Varisu, first poster out ahead of Thalapathy's birthday

Thirumalai

This movie is considered a turning point in Vijay's career. From this film he started to gravitate towards more action-driven roles, leaving behind his love boy image on the big screen. It can be watched on YouTube for free.

Ghilli

Although a remake, Ghilli was a huge hit when it was released in 2004. The carefree character of Velu was a huge hit among the fans and with this movie, Vijay challenged Superstar Rajinikanth's supremacy at the domestic box office. It can be watched on YouTube for free.

Read: Kannada actor Dignath injures neck and spinal cord after backflip accident, lands in hospital

Pokkiri

Another hit remake featuring Vijay, Pokkiri is an all-time fan favourite, Bollywood fans will know the plot from Salman Khan starrer Wanted, which is its Hindi remake. Vijay's swag and dialogue delivery has given Pokkiri a cult status. it can be watched on YouTube.